The Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) will play the CSU Northridge Matadors (3-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

CSU Northridge Top Players (2022-23)

Atin Wright: 16.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Dionte Bostick: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Fidelis Okereke: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ethan Igbanugo: 6.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank 133rd 73.6 Points Scored 63.4 344th 344th 77.5 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 266th 30.2 Rebounds 30.1 270th 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 5.8 324th 313th 11.3 Assists 9.8 355th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.0 200th

