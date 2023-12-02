Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) will play the CSU Northridge Matadors (3-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Northridge Top Players (2022-23)
- Atin Wright: 16.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fidelis Okereke: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ethan Igbanugo: 6.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Colorado Rank
|Northern Colorado AVG
|CSU Northridge AVG
|CSU Northridge Rank
|133rd
|73.6
|Points Scored
|63.4
|344th
|344th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|325th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|9.8
|355th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
