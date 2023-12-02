The CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 153.5.

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Colorado -4.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Northern Colorado game has gone over 153.5 points.

Northern Colorado has an average total of 146.9 in its contests this year, 6.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bears have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Northern Colorado won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bears have played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northern Colorado has a 65.5% chance to win.

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Colorado 1 20% 74.4 154.5 72.4 142.3 147.1 CSU Northridge 1 16.7% 80.1 154.5 69.9 142.3 148.7

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

The Bears average just 4.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Matadors give up (69.9).

Northern Colorado is 2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Colorado 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0 CSU Northridge 5-1-0 1-0 1-5-0

Northern Colorado vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Colorado CSU Northridge 6-7 Home Record 7-8 3-12 Away Record 0-14 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.6 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

