On Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, the Denver Nuggets (14-6) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Sacramento Kings (10-7). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-4.5) 231.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-4.5) 231 -178 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings score 116.1 points per game (10th in the NBA) and give up 116.7 (21st in the league) for a -10 scoring differential overall.

The Nuggets have a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 114.4 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 109.8 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 230.5 points per game, one fewer point than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 226.5 points per game combined, five points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Denver is 8-12-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +240 - Kings +4000 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.