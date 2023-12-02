Nuggets vs. Kings December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:19 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (8-4) play the Denver Nuggets (9-4) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nuggets vs. Kings Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, ALT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games
- November 22 at the Magic
- November 20 at the Pistons
- November 29 at home vs the Rockets
- November 26 at home vs the Spurs
- November 24 at the Rockets
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic delivers 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Nuggets.
- The Nuggets are receiving 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.
- The Nuggets are getting 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Jamal Murray this year.
- Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while putting up 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Keegan Murray posts 16.0 points, 2.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per contest.
- Harrison Barnes averages 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 60.0% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Monk puts up 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.
- Kevin Huerter averages 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Nuggets
|117.0
|Points Avg.
|113.7
|114.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.1
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|50.2%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.