Check out the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (14-6), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Nuggets ready for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (10-7) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Nuggets claimed a 119-111 win over the Suns. In the Nuggets' win, Nikola Jokic led the team with 21 points (adding five rebounds and 16 assists).

Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Aaron Gordon PF Out Heel 13.1 7.2 3.8 Jamal Murray PG Out Ankle 16.3 3 7.3

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle), Keegan Murray: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4.5 231.5

