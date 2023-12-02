Our computer model predicts the No. 7 Texas Longhorns will take down the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, December 2 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at AT&T Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (-15.5) Toss Up (55.5) Texas 37, Oklahoma State 19

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Longhorns an 87.5% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Longhorns are 6-6-0 this year.

Texas is 3-3 ATS when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

The Longhorns have played 12 games this season and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, 1.8 higher than the average total in Texas games this season.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Cowboys' 11 games with a set total.

Oklahoma State games this year have averaged an over/under of 53.4 points, 2.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Longhorns vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 35.1 17.3 38.8 12.8 31.6 19.2 Oklahoma State 30.2 27.3 30.6 24.3 29.6 31.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.