Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 2?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tomas Tatar to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- Tatar is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Tatar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
