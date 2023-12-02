Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Washington County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Briggsdale High School at Arickaree High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Woodrow, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.