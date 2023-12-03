The Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans are slated to meet in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Adam Trautman hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has chipped in with 16 receptions for 125 yards and two TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 23 times.

Trautman has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Adam Trautman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bills 2 2 15 0 Week 11 Vikings 2 2 33 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 8 1

