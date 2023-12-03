The Air Force Falcons (6-2) will try to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Portland Pilots (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chiles Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Air Force vs. Portland Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force Stats Insights

  • This season, Air Force has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.8% from the field.
  • The Falcons are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pilots sit at 237th.
  • The Falcons' 66.3 points per game are 11.5 fewer points than the 77.8 the Pilots allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 77.8 points, Air Force is 2-0.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Air Force scored 69.6 points per game last season, 7.1 more than it averaged away (62.5).
  • At home, the Falcons conceded 65.4 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.8).
  • Air Force sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (32.6%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Omaha W 58-56 Clune Arena
11/22/2023 VMI W 64-54 Clune Arena
11/26/2023 @ South Dakota W 58-57 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Portland - Chiles Center
12/9/2023 Eastern Washington - Clune Arena
12/16/2023 UT Arlington - Dickies Arena

