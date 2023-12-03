The Air Force Falcons (6-2) will try to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Portland Pilots (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chiles Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Air Force vs. Portland Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

Air Force Stats Insights

This season, Air Force has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.8% from the field.

The Falcons are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pilots sit at 237th.

The Falcons' 66.3 points per game are 11.5 fewer points than the 77.8 the Pilots allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 77.8 points, Air Force is 2-0.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Air Force scored 69.6 points per game last season, 7.1 more than it averaged away (62.5).

At home, the Falcons conceded 65.4 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.8).

Air Force sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (32.6%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule