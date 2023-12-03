How to Watch Air Force vs. Portland on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Air Force Falcons (6-2) will try to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Portland Pilots (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chiles Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Air Force vs. Portland Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Air Force Stats Insights
- This season, Air Force has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.8% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pilots sit at 237th.
- The Falcons' 66.3 points per game are 11.5 fewer points than the 77.8 the Pilots allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 77.8 points, Air Force is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Air Force Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Air Force scored 69.6 points per game last season, 7.1 more than it averaged away (62.5).
- At home, the Falcons conceded 65.4 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.8).
- Air Force sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Omaha
|W 58-56
|Clune Arena
|11/22/2023
|VMI
|W 64-54
|Clune Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ South Dakota
|W 58-57
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Portland
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Clune Arena
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Dickies Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.