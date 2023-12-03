The Portland Pilots (3-2) will play the Air Force Falcons (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Air Force vs. Portland Game Information

Air Force Players to Watch

Tyler Harris: 17.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Tyler Robertson: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Vukasin Masic: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Vasilije Vucinic: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Noah Jordan: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Portland Players to Watch

Air Force vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Air Force AVG Air Force Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 66.9 300th 352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 67.1 86th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 27.1 358th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st 14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.2 85th 56th 14.8 Assists 15.3 35th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

