The Portland Pilots (3-2) will play the Air Force Falcons (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Air Force vs. Portland Game Information

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Tyler Harris: 17.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tyler Robertson: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Vukasin Masic: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Vasilije Vucinic: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Noah Jordan: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Portland Players to Watch

Air Force vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Air Force AVG Air Force Rank
39th 77.8 Points Scored 66.9 300th
352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 67.1 86th
266th 30.2 Rebounds 27.1 358th
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st
14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.2 85th
56th 14.8 Assists 15.3 35th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

