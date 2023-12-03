Ahead of a Sunday, December 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Samuel Girard D Out Personal Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Blake Lizotte C Questionable Lower Body Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche's 85 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

Colorado has given up 66 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.

Their +19 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Kings Season Insights

Los Angeles has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (77 total, 3.8 per game).

Their goal differential (+30) makes them second-best in the league.

Avalanche vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-130) Avalanche (+105) 6

