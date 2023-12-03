Avalanche vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 3
Ahead of a Sunday, December 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) are dealing with five players on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Blake Lizotte
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Back
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche's 85 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the NHL.
- Colorado has given up 66 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.
- Their +19 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- Los Angeles has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (77 total, 3.8 per game).
- Their goal differential (+30) makes them second-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-130)
|Avalanche (+105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.