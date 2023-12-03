The Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) will host the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) on Sunday, with both teams coming off a loss in their last game.

You can tune in to ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ to watch as the Kings and the Avalanche hit the ice.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/11/2023 Kings Avalanche 5-2 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 66 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the league.

The Avalanche's 85 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 23 7 27 34 13 21 - Nathan MacKinnon 23 8 22 30 25 13 46.2% Mikko Rantanen 23 12 18 30 12 12 53.1% Valeri Nichushkin 23 10 11 21 11 8 33.3% Devon Toews 23 4 9 13 16 17 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 47 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Kings score the ninth-most goals in the league (77 total, 3.8 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Kings are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 35 goals during that span.

Kings Key Players