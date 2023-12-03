How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) will host the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) on Sunday, with both teams coming off a loss in their last game.
You can tune in to ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ to watch as the Kings and the Avalanche hit the ice.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/11/2023
|Kings
|Avalanche
|5-2 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 66 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the league.
- The Avalanche's 85 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|23
|7
|27
|34
|13
|21
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|23
|8
|22
|30
|25
|13
|46.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|23
|12
|18
|30
|12
|12
|53.1%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|23
|10
|11
|21
|11
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|23
|4
|9
|13
|16
|17
|-
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have allowed 47 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.
- The Kings score the ninth-most goals in the league (77 total, 3.8 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Kings are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kings have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 35 goals during that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|20
|8
|12
|20
|5
|7
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|20
|6
|14
|20
|14
|9
|30.8%
|Anze Kopitar
|20
|10
|9
|19
|7
|8
|56.1%
|Trevor Moore
|20
|11
|8
|19
|7
|11
|20%
|Quinton Byfield
|20
|4
|12
|16
|1
|9
|37.5%
