Kevin Fiala and Mikko Rantanen are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings face the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, December 3 at 8:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Cale Makar is a key offensive option for Colorado, with 34 points this season, as he has put up seven goals and 27 assists in 23 games.

Rantanen is a top contributor for Colorado, with 30 total points this season. In 23 games, he has scored 12 goals and provided 18 assists.

This season, Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 22 assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Ivan Prosvetov has a 2-1-1 record this season, with a .919 save percentage (11th in the league). In 6 games, he has 125 saves, and has allowed 11 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Kings Players to Watch

Adrian Kempe has been a big player for Los Angeles this season, collecting 20 points in 20 games.

Fiala has picked up 20 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

Anze Kopitar has scored 10 goals and added nine assists in 20 games for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (3-0-2) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .868% save percentage ranks 64th in the NHL.

Avalanche vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 1st 3.85 Goals Scored 3.7 4th 2nd 2.35 Goals Allowed 2.87 11th 7th 32.4 Shots 32.4 7th 2nd 27.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 17th 20% Power Play % 20.65% 16th 1st 89.39% Penalty Kill % 85.39% 6th

