Will Brandon Johnson Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandon Johnson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Denver Broncos match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Looking for Johnson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Johnson's season stats include 122 yards on eight receptions (15.3 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 13 times.
Brandon Johnson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Broncos have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 15 Rec; 282 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jerry Jeudy (DNP/groin): 37 Rec; 440 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 13 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|8
|122
|38
|3
|15.3
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|3
|2
|31
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|3
|2
|66
|2
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Week 5
|Jets
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|2
|0
|0
|0
