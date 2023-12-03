Denver (6-5) brings a five-game winning streak into a matchup with Houston (6-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The Texans are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 47.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Texans/Broncos game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Broncos vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Broncos have been winning in eight games and have trailed in three games.

The Texans have led after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Houston's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Broncos have won the second quarter in six games and have lost the second quarter in five games.

In 11 games this year, the Texans have been outscored in the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent eight times.

Houston's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 3.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Digging into third-quarter scoring, the Broncos have been outscored in that quarter in eight games and have tied three games.

In 11 games this year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Houston is averaging 3.7 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this season. It is allowing 7.3 points on average in the third quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Broncos have lost the fourth quarter four times and won seven times.

In 11 games this season, the Texans have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up four times.

Houston's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Broncos have been winning seven times (4-3 in those games) and have been behind four times (2-2) at the completion of the first half.

The Texans have been leading after the first half in seven games (5-2 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in four games (1-3).

2nd Half

In terms of second-half scoring this season, the Broncos have won the second half in five games and have lost the second half in six games.

In 11 games this season, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Houston's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 12.2 points on average in the second half.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.