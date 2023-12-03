Going into their matchup with the Houston Texans (6-5), the Denver Broncos (6-5) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 at NRG Stadium.

The Broncos are coming off of a 29-12 win over the Cleveland Browns.

In their last game, the Texans were beaten by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerry Jeudy WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Manhertz TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Wil Lutz K Hip Limited Participation In Practice Damarri Mathis CB Back Questionable Mike Purcell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Marvin Mims WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status George Fant OT Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Sheldon Rankins DT Elbow Questionable Noah Brown WR Knee Questionable Jimmie Ward S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Dalton Schultz TE Hamstring Out Jake Hansen LB Hamstring Questionable Tank Dell WR Calf Questionable C.J. Stroud QB Thigh Full Participation In Practice

Broncos vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 388.2 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 23rd with 300.5 total yards per contest.

The Broncos have not been getting things done defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 25.5 points surrendered per game. They have been more productive on offense, posting 22.4 points per contest (13th-ranked).

From an offensive standpoint, the Broncos are putting up 185.0 passing yards per game (25th-ranked). They rank 22nd in the NFL on the other side of the ball (233.0 passing yards surrendered per game).

Denver ranks 13th in rushing yards per game (115.5), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 155.2 rushing yards allowed per contest.

The Broncos have fared really well in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of +8 ranks fourth-best in the NFL, with 22 forced turnovers (first in league) and 14 turnovers committed (11th in league).

Broncos vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Texans (-3)

Texans (-3) Moneyline: Texans (-165), Broncos (+140)

Texans (-165), Broncos (+140) Total: 47.5 points

