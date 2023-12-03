How to Watch Broncos vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Houston Texans (6-5) host a streaking Denver Broncos (6-5) team on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The Broncos have won five games in a row.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Texans vs. Broncos
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Broncos Insights
- The Broncos put up just 1.3 more points per game (22.4) than the Texans surrender (21.1).
- The Broncos average 47.1 fewer yards per game (300.5) than the Texans allow (347.6).
- This year Denver piles up 115.5 yards per game on the ground, 20.4 more than Houston allows (95.1).
- This season the Broncos have 14 turnovers, one fewer than the Texans have takeaways (15).
Broncos Away Performance
- The Broncos' average points scored in away games (20.8) is lower than their overall average (22.4). But their average points allowed in away games (34.8) is higher than overall (25.5).
- The Broncos' average yards gained away from home (292.8) is lower than their overall average (300.5). But their average yards allowed in road games (488.8) is higher than overall (388.2).
- Denver racks up 192 passing yards per game in road games (seven more than its overall average), and gives up 286.5 in away games (53.5 more than overall).
- The Broncos accumulate 100.8 rushing yards per game away from home (14.7 less than their overall average), and give up 202.3 in road games (47.1 more than overall).
- The Broncos convert 40.4% of third downs in road games (1.7% higher than their overall average), and concede 42.9% away from home (6.7% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo
|W 24-22
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|Minnesota
|W 21-20
|NBC
|11/26/2023
|Cleveland
|W 29-12
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|New England
|-
|NFL Network
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.