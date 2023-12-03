The Houston Texans (6-5) host a streaking Denver Broncos (6-5) team on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The Broncos have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Texans vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Broncos Insights

The Broncos put up just 1.3 more points per game (22.4) than the Texans surrender (21.1).

The Broncos average 47.1 fewer yards per game (300.5) than the Texans allow (347.6).

This year Denver piles up 115.5 yards per game on the ground, 20.4 more than Houston allows (95.1).

This season the Broncos have 14 turnovers, one fewer than the Texans have takeaways (15).

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos' average points scored in away games (20.8) is lower than their overall average (22.4). But their average points allowed in away games (34.8) is higher than overall (25.5).

The Broncos' average yards gained away from home (292.8) is lower than their overall average (300.5). But their average yards allowed in road games (488.8) is higher than overall (388.2).

Denver racks up 192 passing yards per game in road games (seven more than its overall average), and gives up 286.5 in away games (53.5 more than overall).

The Broncos accumulate 100.8 rushing yards per game away from home (14.7 less than their overall average), and give up 202.3 in road games (47.1 more than overall).

The Broncos convert 40.4% of third downs in road games (1.7% higher than their overall average), and concede 42.9% away from home (6.7% higher than overall).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/13/2023 at Buffalo W 24-22 ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota W 21-20 NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland W 29-12 FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston - CBS 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/16/2023 at Detroit - NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England - NFL Network

