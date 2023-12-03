The Pepperdine Waves (4-5) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 48.8% the Waves allow to opponents.

Colorado is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Waves are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buffaloes sit at 103rd.

The Buffaloes score 82.7 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 72.1 the Waves give up.

Colorado has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Colorado performed better at home last season, scoring 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes ceded 63.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.5.

Looking at three-pointers, Colorado performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

