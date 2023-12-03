How to Watch Colorado vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pepperdine Waves (4-5) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Colorado vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 48.8% the Waves allow to opponents.
- Colorado is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
- The Waves are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buffaloes sit at 103rd.
- The Buffaloes score 82.7 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 72.1 the Waves give up.
- Colorado has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Colorado performed better at home last season, scoring 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Buffaloes ceded 63.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.5.
- Looking at three-pointers, Colorado performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Florida State
|L 77-71
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|W 85-68
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 88-83
|Moby Arena
|12/3/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/10/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/15/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
