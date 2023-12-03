The Pepperdine Waves (4-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Pepperdine matchup.

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends

Colorado has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Buffaloes' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Pepperdine is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, five out of the Waves' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Colorado is 46th in the country. It is way below that, 56th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.