Colorado vs. Pepperdine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Pepperdine Waves (4-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Pepperdine matchup.
Colorado vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Pepperdine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-18.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-18.5)
|151.5
|-3500
|+1280
Colorado vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends
- Colorado has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Buffaloes' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Pepperdine is 3-4-0 ATS this year.
- So far this year, five out of the Waves' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Colorado Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Colorado is 46th in the country. It is way below that, 56th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
