Devon Toews will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings play at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Prop bets for Toews are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devon Toews vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Toews has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 23:47 on the ice per game.

Toews has a goal in four games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Toews has a point in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Toews has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Toews' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Toews has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toews Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +30 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 23 Games 4 13 Points 2 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.