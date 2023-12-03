Marvin Mims was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos take on the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Take a look at Mims' stats on this page.

Heading into Week 13, Mims has 15 receptions for 282 yards -- 18.8 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus six carries for 10 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 21 occasions.

Marvin Mims Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Broncos have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brandon Johnson (FP/hamstring): 8 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Jerry Jeudy (DNP/groin): 37 Rec; 440 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mims 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 21 15 282 101 1 18.8

Mims Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 24 0

