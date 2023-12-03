When the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans go head to head in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Marvin Mims get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mims will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Mims' 15 catches have gotten him 282 yards (25.6 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 21 times.

Mims has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Marvin Mims Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 24 0

Rep Marvin Mims with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.