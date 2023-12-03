In the Week 13 tilt between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Russell Wilson score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Russell Wilson score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has 266 yards on 53 carries (24.2 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Wilson has one rushing TD in 11 games.

Russell Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 27 34 177 2 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Commanders 18 32 308 3 1 6 56 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 23 38 306 1 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 21 28 223 3 0 4 13 0 Week 5 Jets 20 31 196 2 0 7 49 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 13 22 95 1 2 4 31 0 Week 7 Packers 20 29 194 1 0 1 21 0 Week 8 Chiefs 12 19 114 3 0 8 30 0 Week 10 @Bills 24 29 193 2 0 9 30 0 Week 11 Vikings 27 35 259 1 0 2 1 0 Week 12 Browns 13 22 134 1 0 11 34 1

