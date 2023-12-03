The Denver Broncos (6-5) take a five-game winning streak into a meeting with the Houston Texans (6-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at NRG Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texans vs. Broncos? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Texans vs. Broncos?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Texans favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.3 points).

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Texans a 63.0% chance to win.

The Texans have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).

Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Broncos have been underdogs in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 2-2 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +142 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Texans or Broncos? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (-3)



Houston (-3) The Texans are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Houston has not covered a spread (0-2) when they are at least 3-point favorites.

The Broncos are 4-6-1 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Denver owns an ATS record of 2-2.

Parlay your bets together on the Texans vs. Broncos matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47)



Under (47) The two teams average a combined 1.1 fewer points per game, 45.9 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 47 points.

The Texans and the Broncos have seen their opponents average a combined 0.4 fewer points per game than the point total of 47 set for this outing.

Four of the Texans' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

The Broncos have gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Devin Singletary Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 13.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 44.5 2 10.3 0

Russell Wilson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 199.9 20 24.2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.