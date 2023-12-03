Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 3?
Will Tomas Tatar find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- Tatar is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Tatar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:10
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 8-2
Avalanche vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
