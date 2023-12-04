The injury report for the Boston Celtics (15-4) ahead of their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (10-8) currently includes just one player. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Last time out, the Celtics won on Friday 125-119 over the 76ers. Jayson Tatum's team-leading 21 points paced the Celtics in the victory.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Pacers claimed a 144-129 victory against the Heat. Bruce Brown's team-high 30 points paced the Pacers in the victory.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Calf 18.9 6.7 1.9

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Knee 27.0 3.6 11.8 Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10.0 5.5 0.9

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4.5 238.5

