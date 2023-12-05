Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Adams County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagle Ridge Academy at Resurrection Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northglenn High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Englewood High School at Aurora Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Conference: Colorado
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rangeview High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byers High School at Bennett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Bennett, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Severance High School at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
