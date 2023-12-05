On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Andrew Cogliano going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

  • In three of 21 games this season, Cogliano has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • Cogliano has no points on the power play.
  • Cogliano's shooting percentage is 30.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:08 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:07 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:46 Home W 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

