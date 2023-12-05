Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Arapahoe County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cherry Creek High School at Ralston Valley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 5

5:30 PM MT on December 5 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Front Range Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 5

6:30 PM MT on December 5 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Englewood High School at Aurora Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Conference: Colorado

Colorado How to Stream: Watch Here

Byers High School at Bennett High School