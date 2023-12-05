Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Boulder County, Colorado today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Niwot High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Johnstown, CO

Johnstown, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons High School at Estes Park High School