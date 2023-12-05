Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County Today - December 5
Dec. 5, 2023
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Broomfield County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherry Creek High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
