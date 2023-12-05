Tuesday's game features the Colorado State Rams (6-0) and the High Point Panthers (4-4) matching up at Moby Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-53 victory for heavily favored Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.

The Rams head into this matchup following a 66-59 victory over UTEP on Thursday.

Colorado State vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Colorado State vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 71, High Point 53

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

When the Rams defeated the San Francisco Dons, who are ranked No. 217 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 62-53, it was their best win of the season so far.

Colorado State has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-53 over San Francisco (No. 217) on November 26

66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 224) on November 30

83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 256) on November 9

69-49 at home over Le Moyne (No. 276) on November 6

67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 280) on November 15

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 19.5 PTS, 8.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 52.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

19.5 PTS, 8.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 52.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Hannah Ronsiek: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%

5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG% Sydney Mech: 6.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

6.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Kendyll Kinzer: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (91st in college basketball) and allow 50.2 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

