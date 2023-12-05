Tuesday's game between the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) at CU Events Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-58 and heavily favors Colorado to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Buffaloes are coming off of a 74-58 win over Air Force in their last game on Saturday.

Colorado vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 89, UT Arlington 58

Colorado Schedule Analysis

When the Buffaloes took down the LSU Tigers (No. 7 in the AP's Top 25) on November 6 by a score of 92-78, it was their best win of the year thus far.

The Buffaloes have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

The Buffaloes have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 85) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 94) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 116) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 160) on November 24

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 67.8 FG%

15.4 PTS, 67.8 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.7 FG%

12.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.7 FG% Frida Formann: 15.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)

15.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62) Quay Miller: 9.2 PTS, 36 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

9.2 PTS, 36 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Kindyll Wetta: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 20.7 points per game (scoring 83.4 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while allowing 62.7 per contest to rank 149th in college basketball) and have a +187 scoring differential overall.

