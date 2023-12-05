The Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up an average of 65.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 62.7 the Buffaloes give up.

UT Arlington is 1-4 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

Colorado has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.

The Buffaloes record just 0.4 more points per game (83.4) than the Mavericks give up (83.0).

Colorado is 6-0 when scoring more than 83.0 points.

When UT Arlington gives up fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.

The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.5%).

The Mavericks make 37.5% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 67.8 FG%

15.4 PTS, 67.8 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.7 FG%

12.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.7 FG% Frida Formann: 15.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)

15.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62) Quay Miller: 9.2 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

9.2 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Kindyll Wetta: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Schedule