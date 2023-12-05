The Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks put up an average of 65.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 62.7 the Buffaloes give up.
  • UT Arlington is 1-4 when it scores more than 62.7 points.
  • Colorado has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Buffaloes record just 0.4 more points per game (83.4) than the Mavericks give up (83.0).
  • Colorado is 6-0 when scoring more than 83.0 points.
  • When UT Arlington gives up fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.
  • The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.5%).
  • The Mavericks make 37.5% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colorado Leaders

  • Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 67.8 FG%
  • Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.7 FG%
  • Frida Formann: 15.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)
  • Quay Miller: 9.2 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
  • Kindyll Wetta: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 NC State L 78-60 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/28/2023 Boston University W 85-55 CU Events Center
12/2/2023 @ Air Force W 74-58 Clune Arena
12/5/2023 UT Arlington - CU Events Center
12/21/2023 Northern Colorado - CU Events Center
12/30/2023 Utah - CU Events Center

