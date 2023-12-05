Will Devon Toews Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 5?
When the Colorado Avalanche play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Devon Toews score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Toews stats and insights
- In four of 24 games this season, Toews has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored two goals versus the Ducks this season in two games (four shots).
- Toews has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Toews averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 84 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Toews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|27:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|27:18
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|26:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:49
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|25:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:43
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|19:57
|Home
|W 8-2
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
