Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in El Paso County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrison High School at Pine Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falcon High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa Ridge High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas MacLaren School at The Vanguard School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer Ridge High School at Rampart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Conference: Pikes Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellicott High School at Salida High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Salida, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
