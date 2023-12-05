In the upcoming matchup versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Jonathan Drouin to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Drouin stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:15 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 13:42 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.