In the upcoming tilt versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Kurtis MacDermid to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

MacDermid has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (zero shots).

MacDermid has no points on the power play.

He has a 50.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1 10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

