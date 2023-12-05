High school basketball is on the schedule today in Larimer County, Colorado, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eagle Ridge Academy at Resurrection Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 5

6:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Campion Academy at Weldon Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 5

6:30 PM MT on December 5 Location: Weldona, CO

Weldona, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Brush High School at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Berthoud, CO

Berthoud, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Frederick High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons High School at Estes Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Estes Park, CO

Estes Park, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson Valley High School at Fort Morgan High School