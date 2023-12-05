Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Larimer County, Colorado, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagle Ridge Academy at Resurrection Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campion Academy at Weldon Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Weldona, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brush High School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons High School at Estes Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Estes Park, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson Valley High School at Fort Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Fort Morgan, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
