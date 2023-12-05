Should you bet on Logan O'Connor to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in two games against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 3-1 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:46 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

