On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Nathan MacKinnon going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

MacKinnon has scored in eight of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken eight shots in two games versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.

MacKinnon averages 4.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.2%.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 84 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:09 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 29:35 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 25:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 21:45 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:40 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:05 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:56 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

