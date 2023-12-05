Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otero County Today - December 5
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Otero County, Colorado today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Otero County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Swink High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Holly, CO
- Conference: Santa Fe
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Junta High School at Rye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Rye, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
