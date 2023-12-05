Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 5?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan Johansen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- Johansen has scored in seven of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted one shot in two games versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 20.9% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.0 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:29
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 8-2
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
