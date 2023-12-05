The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Tomas Tatar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

  • Tatar is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in two games against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:54 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:01 Home W 3-1
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:47 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:52 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

