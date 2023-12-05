Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Weld County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Greeley Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northglenn High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niwot High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Severance High School at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
