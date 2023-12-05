High school basketball action in Weld County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Greeley Central High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 5

5:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northglenn High School at Greeley West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Niwot High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Johnstown, CO

Johnstown, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Frederick High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Severance High School at Riverdale Ridge High School