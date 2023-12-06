Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Arapahoe County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arapahoe High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaglecrest High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at Columbine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
