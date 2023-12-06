The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) carry an eight-game win streak into a home matchup against the Denver Pioneers (6-3), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State vs. Denver Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams make 52.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games Colorado State shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Pioneers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 288th.

The Rams score 85.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 75 the Pioneers allow.

Colorado State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 75 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Colorado State fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game on the road.

The Rams allowed 73 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 71.8.

Colorado State sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 42.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 10.2% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule