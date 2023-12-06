How to Watch Colorado State vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) carry an eight-game win streak into a home matchup against the Denver Pioneers (6-3), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Colorado State vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Stadium
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams make 52.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- In games Colorado State shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Pioneers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 288th.
- The Rams score 85.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 75 the Pioneers allow.
- Colorado State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 75 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Colorado State fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game on the road.
- The Rams allowed 73 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 71.8.
- Colorado State sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 42.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 10.2% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Creighton
|W 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|Colorado
|W 88-83
|Moby Arena
|12/2/2023
|Washington
|W 86-81
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/6/2023
|Denver
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/9/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|-
|Moby Arena
