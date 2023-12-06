Colorado State vs. Denver: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Colorado State Rams (8-0) take an eight-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Denver Pioneers (6-3), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Denver matchup in this article.
Colorado State vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado State vs. Denver Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-22.5)
|162.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-21.5)
|161.5
|-4500
|+1300
Colorado State vs. Denver Betting Trends
- Colorado State is 6-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Rams and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.
- Denver has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
- Pioneers games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.
Colorado State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Colorado State is 36th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, third-best, according to computer rankings.
- Colorado State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
