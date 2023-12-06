The Colorado State Rams (8-0) take an eight-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Denver Pioneers (6-3), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Denver matchup in this article.

Colorado State vs. Denver Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Colorado State vs. Denver Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-22.5) 162.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-21.5) 161.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. Denver Betting Trends

Colorado State is 6-1-0 ATS this season.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Denver has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

Pioneers games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

Colorado State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Colorado State is 36th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, third-best, according to computer rankings.

Colorado State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

