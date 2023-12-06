Colorado State vs. Denver December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (5-0) face the Denver Pioneers (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on MW Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Colorado State vs. Denver Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Colorado State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stevens: 17 PTS, 2.2 REB, 8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Joel Scott: 16.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Palmer: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Denver Players to Watch
- Stevens: 17 PTS, 2.2 REB, 8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Scott: 16.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Clifford: 14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cartier: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Palmer: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado State vs. Denver Stat Comparison
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|28th
|87.8
|Points Scored
|87.3
|30th
|172nd
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|80.5
|328th
|316th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|35.3
|124th
|362nd
|4.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|67th
|52nd
|9.4
|3pt Made
|8.8
|74th
|3rd
|22.8
|Assists
|14.3
|130th
|94th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|8.3
|18th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.