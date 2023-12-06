The Colorado State Rams (5-0) face the Denver Pioneers (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on MW Network.

Colorado State vs. Denver Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Colorado State Players to Watch

Isaiah Stevens: 17 PTS, 2.2 REB, 8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

17 PTS, 2.2 REB, 8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Joel Scott: 16.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Nique Clifford: 14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Patrick Cartier: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Palmer: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Denver Players to Watch

Colorado State vs. Denver Stat Comparison

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 28th 87.8 Points Scored 87.3 30th 172nd 69.8 Points Allowed 80.5 328th 316th 29.2 Rebounds 35.3 124th 362nd 4.2 Off. Rebounds 11.2 67th 52nd 9.4 3pt Made 8.8 74th 3rd 22.8 Assists 14.3 130th 94th 10.6 Turnovers 8.3 18th

